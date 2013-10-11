Massage & Bodywork Therapy from the Academy of Natural Health Sciences

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Certification procedure and requirements are not the same in all the states across the country, which makes it difficult for individuals to decide on what school to attend for their careers. If they opt for a well-known program from a reliable institution, they will improve the possibilities of becoming successful and practicing legally.



Generally, participants can commence full-time employment within a few months after finishing the massage program. When they opt for this career path, they will receive training on different subjects, such as body movement, physiology, business management, bodywork, body mechanics, anatomy, study of tissue, and massaging techniques. An individual can take up employment with salons, spas, metropolitan areas, and cruise ships. In addition, the awareness of medical benefits of this therapy has provided professionals an opportunity work with hospitals and other kinds of physical therapy organizations.



The Academy of Natural Health Science’s 650 Hour Massage & Bodywork Therapy Program is the best of all the New Jersey massage therapy schools. Their Massage Certification is the most complete massage school training of its kind, covering all the basic theoretical concepts plus the four major styles of massage therapy, including: Swedish Massage, Reflexology, Shiatsu and Medical Massage.



The Academy's massage school night classes are scheduled on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The student must also attend 16 Sunday clinics held from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.



The Academy’s massage school day program is an accelerated training with classes scheduled on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The student must also attend 4 clinics held on Sundays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.



This massage program has been proven to be one of the best in the country. For more info, please visit http://www.anhs-school.com/massage--bodywork-program.html



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