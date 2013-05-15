Masse-Therapy.com Offers Specialized Therapeutic Treatments

Malden, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- People undertake different treatments to alleviate pain and to control stress. Among the various treatments undertaken, a good massage is regarded as one of the key therapeutic treatments having a wide range of benefits. The significant benefits of massage therapy in helping the body to regain its relaxed state have been scientifically proven. A holistic approach is followed in massage therapy by using specific techniques and motions facilitating in high stress relief. Masse-therapy.com is an online platform which helps people to find out the important information or details related to massage therapy and its key benefits in stress relief. The website puts up information about Massé Neuromuscular Therapy center and the key services offered. Located in Malden, Massachusetts (United States), the therapy center was founded by Rolando Massé who is a well known advocate and leader in key therapeutic treatments.



The founder of Massé Neuromuscular Therapy center says, “We mainly specialize in pain relieving treatments related to any personal injury or accidents”. The Masse therapy center focuses on giving the perfect mode of treatment for each client based on the injury level. A wide range of treatments are offered for different clients. The owner of Masse Therapy Center says, “We are a specialized center offering both clinical and non clinical treatments to different client groups”.



Masse-therapy.com offers clinical treatments like Neuromuscular Therapy, Nutritional Therapy and Orthopedic Muscular Therapy. The neuromuscular therapy treatments are offered to treat or reduce muscular pains, numbness, and tingling. The therapy center undertakes clinical treatments normally for months or years depending on the depth of pain relief which may vary from one individual to another. On an average a patient undergoes 3-6 sessions of neuromuscular therapy treatments. Customers are charged between 120 -150 dollars per hour for each individual session.



The key non clinical treatments offered by Masse-therapy.com include - and Classic Healing Swedish Massage (light to moderate pressure), Advanced Deep Tissue Massage etc. The specific massage therapy treatments are designed with an objective to alleviate pain associated with stress and anxiety. For massage therapy treatments, price ranges from 80 -120 dollars for each one hour session. Massage Malden helps patients to experience a faster healing resulting in better breathing capacity and skin nourishment as well. Customers are guaranteed a higher relief to pain and stressful situations by undergoing just 2 sessions in Masse-Therapy. A highly committed, knowledgeable and experienced staff at Masse-Therapy clearly evaluates the different health or psychological problems of customers and designs the perfect kind of clinical or non clinical treatments on that basis. It is possible for customers to visit the online website or call or visit masse therapy center to obtain more detailed information on different kinds of massage treatments offered.



About Masse-therapy.com

Masse-therapy.com is an online website which puts up information on various treatments related to massage therapy and how it helps in stress relief. Rolando Massé is the founder of Massé Neuromuscular Therapy center offering important clinical and non clinical therapeutic treatments. The main therapeutic services offered are nutritional therapy, neuromuscular therapy, advanced deep tissue massage, orthopedic muscular therapy and classic healing Swedish massage.



