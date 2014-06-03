Massingham Marketing Launches Video Marketing Services for Small and Medium Size Businesses

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Businesses of all sizes and sectors are turning their head towards the power of digital marketing. Video marketing is an integral part of digital marketing that can deliver commendable results in lesser time. Considering the importance of video marketing, Massingham Marketing recently launched its video marketing services for small and medium sized businesses, catering to all niches and sectors. The packages are designed in a cost-effective way to suit the budget of all businesses classes.



Through these services, the company will be uploading video content for different businesses as per their niches on leading video channels such as YouTube, DailyMotion and Metacafe. Through these videos, company will help businesses reach their potential customer-base through a more effective visual medium. After uploading the videos, Massingham Marketing also helps in making the videos go viral in different social media networks.



Throwing light on importance of video marketing, one of the leading web marketing analysts at the company was quoted as saying - “With so many businesses catching onto the wave of social media marketing, YouTube can sometimes be forgotten. Video provides an excellent opportunity for your brand to show off its products and connect with existing and potential customers. So many people would prefer to watch a video instead of trying to read and since more consumers are spending more time online instead of watching TV, the popularity of watching videos online is growing exponentially.”



Discussing how inexpensive video marketing can be, the company’s marketing head stated - “Many videos that have gone viral on YouTube have been produced using a webcam or camera phone with inbuilt recording facilities. Depending on how you want your brand to be perceived, it can be easy to produce original, engaging and useful video content on a relatively small budget.”



Business owners looking to leverage the power of video marketing can log on to http://www.massinghammarketing.com.au and enquire about the packages.



About Massingham Marketing

Massingham Marketing is one of the leading digital marketing companies, which offers wide range of services including SEO, social media marketing, PPC marketing, video marketing services, and much more.



To know more about Massingham Marketing, visit http://www.massinghammarketing.com.au