Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- 3D cell culture technique triggers normal cell morphology, proliferation, differentiation, and migration. It provides an ideal environment for cell culture analytical studies, which involve assessment of multi-stage disease models with the help of cellular modelling. A number of research organisations and leading market companies are increasing investment in 3D cell culture, fuelling the market for 3D cell culture technique on a global level.



The growth of this market is driven mainly by the increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing, growing focus on personalised medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research.



For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of 3D Cell Cultures as well as some small players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma, Lonza, 3D Biomatrix, Ams Bio, Life Technologise, Microtissues, Corning, Merck, Hamilton,



On the basis of regional analysis, the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into four key regions - North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (RoW).



North America commanded the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. However, the market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the growth of its pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, recent commercialisation of microfluidics-based products, the increasing presence of major market players, and a large number of research activities conducted in the region.



