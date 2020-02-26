Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market, by Product Type (Monitoring Systems and Disposables), by Monitoring Type (Invasive Hemodynamics Monitoring, Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring and Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring), By End User (Hospitals, Catheterization Labs, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 884.2 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2020 - 2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Worldwide Market Reports.



Hemodynamics monitoring systems market is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period, owing to launch of novel monitoring systems by manufacturers. For instance, in 2016, Siemens Healthineers launched a new version of Sensis hemodynamic system at the Annual Scientific Session and Expo of the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Sensis Vibe aids in hemodynamic recording and documentation system in the cardiovascular hybrid operating room (OR) with the new HemoBox signal input unit.



Technological advancements in hemodynamics systems is expected to foster growth of the global hemodynamics monitoring systems market.



Non-invasive and minimally invasive monitoring systems are gaining significant traction, as the use of non-invasive technique proves to be beneficial to determine the health condition of the patient and decide whether the patient can benefit from invasive techniques or the monitoring can suffice with the use of non-invasive techniques itself. Manufacturers are therefore, focused towards manufacturing systems that are novel with innovative technologies, in order to maintain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2014, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) clearance for its hemodynamic monitoring ClearSight system, which is a non-invasive monitor that provides clinicians access to blood volume and blood flow information for patients at moderate or high risk of post-surgical complications. In March 2020, LiDCO Group Plc introduced its next generation monitor platform in Europe. In addition to the sleek new look, the product has significant improvements in operating system and graphical user interface, and has next version of unity software with added features and functionality. In September 2020, Fysicon received FDA approval for QMAPP hemodynamic monitoring system that features up to 32 bipolar intra-cardiac channels for electrophysiology procedures.



Market players are focused on expansion of their product portfolio and geographic reach by adoption of inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, to maintain their positions in the market. For instance, in July 2016, Cheetah Medical signed a supplier agreement with Allina Health, which is a not-for-profit healthcare system that runs hospital network in areas such as Minnesota and western Wisconsin.



Through this contract, Cheetah Medical would provide hemodynamic monitoring solutions to guide volume management decisions in septic patients across the Allina Health hospital network. Moreover, in May 2016, LiDCO and ICU Medical signed distribution agreement to sell the LiDCO IM non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system in U.S. LiDCO IM is a specially configured hemodynamic monitor produced exclusively for ICU Medical that works solely in conjunction with LiDCO's non-invasive module.



Key players operating in global hemodynamics monitoring systems market include Edwards Lifescience Corporation, LiDCO Group, Plc, PULSION Medical Systems SE, Cheetah Medical, Inc. ICU Medical, Inc., Deltex Medical Group Plc, and Teleflex, Inc.



Key Takeaways of Hemodynamics Monitoring Systems Market:



- The global hemodynamics monitoring systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures

- Among product types, the disposables segment is expected to be dominant in the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market, as it is cost-effective and requires low technical expertise.

- Among monitoring types, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring segment is estimated to be dominant in the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market, in 2020. This is attributed to benefits offered by non-invasive methods over conventional invasive methods in terms of patient benefit and comfort.

- North America is expected to be dominant in the global hemodynamics monitoring systems market over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading companies in the region and development of innovative products by these manufacturers.