Massive Mailers Brings Affordable/Targeted Direct Marketing Campaigns to New York Small Businesses

In New York, the best deals for neighborhood residents come from local small businesses. Massive Mailers is helping those businesses spread the word on great packages for everything from great local restaurants, spas, gift shops, and hair salons to fitness centers, local events, auto repair shops, and everything in between. With Massive Mailers, campaigns can be aimed at strict geographical areas, targeting consumers where they live. Their Massive 9 x 12 Mailer delivered by EDDM overpowers all other mail, brings more customers, and does it all affordably for businesses.



The U.S. Postal Service’s EDDM (Every Door Direct Mail) promotion enables regular retail businesses to mail postcards at an astoundingly low rate. Massive Mailers brings the whole package together for businesses that are committed to growing locally. “Because we handle everything highly affordably for local businesses, they can give their local customers massive savings through their offers,” said Massive Mailers founder Richard Young.



The direct mail New York specialists are the best at helping small local businesses advertise via their mailbox-dominating billboards. The highly effective and affordable mailers are printed on heavy 14-point paper stock. Combined with high impact no-envelope delivery for 100-percent guaranteed visibility, the mailers are surprising advertisers with the resulting flood of new customers.



Local small businesses need to reach a specific market segment with campaigns that include the right look, message, and offer going to the right people at the right time. The direct mail New York team of experts at Massive Mailers handles the entire campaign from copywriting, graphic design, and printing to list research & development, sorting, and mailing. “We simply want to put local small businesses in front of local residents and get them to give out the very best offers possible,” said Young. “Rather than box or chain stores, we only work with local small businesses presenting great savings to their customers, and it’s all free to residents so everyone wins.” For more information, please visit http://www.massivemailers.com/eddm-every-door-direct-mail/



About Massive Mailers

Massive Mailers is a full-service marketing firm that delivers amazing results via proven and targeted direct mail marketing campaigns. The firm was launched in 1997 with a mission to deliver MASSIVE advertising impact to small businesses all across New York. Businesses who want MASSIVE reach, MASSIVE affordability, and MASSIVE impact choose MASSIVE Mailers.