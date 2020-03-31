Massive MIMO Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Verizon Communications

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The growing demand for high data rate speed, low latency, easy synchronization with the previous generation technology, and consistent connectivity, among others, are the key factors driving the market. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period considered is between 2018 and 2026. The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the market on the basis of spectrum, technology, type of antennas, and geography. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.



The Massive MIMO Market was valued at USD 1.11 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach 20.35 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period.



The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research such as IEEE journals, CTIA, FCC, GSA, and newsletters from leading players. Vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the global market from the revenue of key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key officials such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives of the companies in the massive MIMO industry. The market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and to arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and sub-segments.



Segment by Key players:

- Nokia

- Ericsson

- Huawei

- Verizon Communications

- ZTE

- Sprint

- China Mobile

- Samsung

- Airtel

- Deutsche Telekom

- Smartone

- T-Mobile

- China Unicom

- Reliance Jio

- Vodafone



Segment by Type:

- LTE-Advanced

- LTE-Advanced Pro

- 5G



Segment by Application:

- Communication

- Military

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



