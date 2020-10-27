Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Detail Analysis Focusing on Application, Types, Regional Outlook, Emerging Trends and Industry Forecast 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The research report provides a detailed insight into the Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years and 2019 as the base year. The market size and value has been studied and estimated on the basis of application and major regions. The report is a comprehensive document covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 crisis on the growth and landscape of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) industry. The pandemic has adversely affected the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) sector and has brought about a dynamic change in the international economic scenario and demand trends. The report provides a perspective on the current and emerging trends of the industry as well as provides a futuristic outlook about the growth of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market.



A massive open online course (MOOC) is a kind of online course that provides open access and interactive participation to interested candidates through the internet. MOOCs provide course materials, to the participants, that are generally used in a conventional education setting, such as lectures, study materials, videos, and problem sets. Besides this, MOOCs provide interactive user forums, which are tremendously useful in building a community for students, teaching assistants, and professors.



Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Report Scope:

The Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) research report is an investigative study containing important information such as value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and an exhaustive overview of the competitive landscape of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) sector. The study covers market analysis, application segments, and provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth rate, and trends.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) industry based on market segmentation into product types, applications, and regions. The analysis provides present and future trends patterns. Regional segmentation of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) sector includes North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Manufacturers of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Industry:

Canvas Networks Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., Udemy Inc., Intellipaat, Edureka, Khan Academy, Pluralsight, and FutureLearn, among others.

Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global MOOC market on the basis of type, provider type, subject type, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- xMOOC

- cMOOC



Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Private Company

- University

- Government



Subject Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Engineering & Technology

- Business Management

- Science

- Humanities & Social Sciences

- Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- High School Students

- Undergraduates

- Postgraduates

- Corporates



Main Objectives of the Report:

- Study and forecast of the market size of Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Industry

- Analysis of global players along with SWOT analysis, market value, and global position of the players

- Assessment of key regions of the world along with their market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and risks

- Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) industry

- Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments

- Strategic analysis of the growth trends of each market segment

- Analysis of the competitive landscapes along with expansions, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic business plans

- Comprehensive profiling of the key players of the industry to provide a competitive edge to the reader

- SWOT analysis, feasibility study, investment return analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the key players

- Extensive study of key market segments including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics



Furthermore, the report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry to enable strategic decision making to accelerate the growth of the business. The report additionally presents a complete analysis of the current and future market scenario of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) industry.



