The global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market is expected to reach USD 42.97 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A massive open online course (MOOC) is a kind of online course that provides open access and interactive participation to interested candidates through the internet. MOOCs provide course materials, to the participants, that are generally used in a conventional education setting, such as lectures, study materials, videos, and problem sets. Besides this, MOOCs provide interactive user forums, which are tremendously useful in building a community for students, teaching assistants, and professors.



This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market.



Some of the dominant and influential players in the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market are:



Canvas Networks Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., Udemy Inc., Intellipaat, Edureka, Khan Academy, Pluralsight, and FutureLearn, among others.



Key highlights of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Reports:



The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market on the basis of product and service, technology, application, end use, and region:



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global MOOC market on the basis of type, provider type, subject type, end-users, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



xMOOC

cMOOC



Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Private Company

University

Government



Subject Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Engineering & Technology

Business Management

Science

Humanities & Social Sciences

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



High School Students

Undergraduates

Postgraduates

Corporates



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year - 2016-2018

Base year - 2019

Forecast period - 2020 to 2027



Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market overview:



The global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) industry is projected to undergo a steady rise in the forecast years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The report encompasses the different factors that have a substantial impact on revenue of the businesses. This study profiles the companies that account for a significant share in the global economy of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) business.



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market.



Chapter 1 About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market, Applications [Industrial & Commercial], Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2 analyses the objective of the study.

Chapter 3 explains the research methodology and techniques.

Chapters 4 and 5 highlight market characteristics.

Chapters 6 and 7 explain the threats of new entrants and market conditions and opportunities.

Chapters 8 and 9 include analysis by regional segmentation [United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 discusses strategies employed by influential players in the market

Chapters 11 and 12 include market factors that have to be considered while making decisions related to business

Chapters 13 and 14 describe the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15 deals with Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix, and data source.



