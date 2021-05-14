Massive Open Online Course Market Is Booming Worldwide with Alison, edX, Udemy

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Massive Open Online Course Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Massive Open Online Course market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study:

Coursera (United States), edX (United States), Pluralsight (United States), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), Udacity (United States), Udemy (United States), Miríadax (Spain), Jigsaw Academy (India), Simplilearn (United States), iversity (Germany)



Massive Open Online Course:

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) represents a distance-based approach to e-Learning wherein many students may participate in a highly collaborative & interactive fashion. Course contents are distributed with the help of web platform under a per-course or subscription model. The unique feature of MOOC is mass participation, social collaborations, interactive forums, & open-ended outcomes. There are a few key market factors to consider with MOOC including low cost certification, leveraging various technologies, costs reduction for corporate training, which will drive the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends:

Technological advancement in MOOC products

Inclination towards online courses due to unemployment



Opportunities:

Global Training institutes are increasing rapidly

Growing mobility and ease of use



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Open Education

Increasing necessity of Cost-Effective Education Platforms



Challenges:

Lack of Personalized Guidance

Inefficiency in tracking and validating process



Segmentation of the Global Massive Open Online Course Market:

by Type (Humanities courses, Computer Science and Programming courses, Business Management courses), Platform (XMOOC, CMOOC), End User (Colleges, Universities, Organizations)



Major players in global Massive Open Online Course business can utilize this study as an incredible asset to catch the market force and distinguish the shifts in consumer demand in near future.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Massive Open Online Course Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Massive Open Online Course market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Massive Open Online Course market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



