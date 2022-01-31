Massive Open Online Course Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Coursera, Edureka, Udemy

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Massive Open Online Course Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Massive Open Online Course market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Coursera (United States),edX (United States),Pluralsight (United States),Edureka (India),Alison (Ireland),Udacity (United States),Udemy (United States),MirÃ­adax (Spain),Jigsaw Academy (India),Simplilearn (United States),iversity (Germany)



Definition:

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) represents a distance-based approach to e-Learning wherein many students may participate in a highly collaborative & interactive fashion. Course contents are distributed with the help of web platform under a per-course or subscription model. The unique feature of MOOC is mass participation, social collaborations, interactive forums, & open-ended outcomes. There are a few key market factors to consider with MOOC including low cost certification, leveraging various technologies, costs reduction for corporate training, which will drive the growth of the market.



Market Trends:

- Technological advancement in MOOC products

- Inclination towards online courses due to unemployment



Market Drivers:

- Growing Demand for Open Education

- Increasing necessity of Cost-Effective Education Platforms



Market Opportunities:

- Global Training institutes are increasing rapidly

- Growing mobility and ease of use



The Global Massive Open Online Course Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Humanities courses, Computer Science and Programming courses, Business Management courses), Platform (XMOOC, CMOOC), End User (Colleges, Universities, Organizations)



Global Massive Open Online Course market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Massive Open Online Course market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Massive Open Online Course market.

- -To showcase the development of the Massive Open Online Course market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Massive Open Online Course market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Massive Open Online Course market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Massive Open Online Course market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



