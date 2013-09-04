Massive Spending on Infrastructure Developments in Saudi Arabia

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Saudi Arabia has initiated large-scale developments in its infrastructure, economical, industrial and educational projects to revamp the facilities and services provided in the country. Investment in infrastructure projects could provide a significant opportunity for investors in Saudi Arabia as government spending is set to touch SAR 1 Trillion in 2013. Major part of this investment will be directed towards construction of residential, educational and health facilities and improvement of transport infrastructure. These have helped the country towards enhancing various business opportunities and reducing public debt. In addition, it is leading to rise in steel consumption in the country.



According to latest research study, “Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Forecast 2017”, steel consumption in the Kingdom has gone up at a faster pace over a decade. The main factors are rising construction activities, growing investment in railway, infrastructure and road projects, and cheap and reliable energy supply. In 2012, the steel consumption in the country experienced double-digit growth; and in future, the apparent steel consumption is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 11.7% during 2013-2017.



In the report, we have studied the Saudi Arabia steel industry’s performance in terms of production, consumption, import and export. We have studied the steel production and consumption at product level including finished steel, long products, flat products and tubular products along with their forecast till 2017. In long products, rebar steel dominates the total finished steel consumption due to large number of ongoing infrastructure and construction projects in the country. Our report covers a detailed analysis of rebar production and consumption in Saudi Arabia along with their forecast. Besides this, the report covers the steel scrap market analysis in the country.



We found that steel industry in Saudi Arabia is highly import oriented as more than half of the steel consumption is met through imports. Our report covers a detailed analysis of steel imports including finished steel, semi-finished steel, ingots, long products, flat products, and tubular products. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like Hadeed, Al Tuwairqi, Rajhi Steel and Saudi Steel Pipe Company, among others. Overall, the objective of the study is to help clients understand the prospects of the industry, and make sound investment decisions in view of those. We have also studied how the regulatory environment and initiatives taken by the government are affecting the market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM485.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- US Steel Industry Outlook to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM452.htm)

- KSA Steel Industry Forecast 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM455.htm)

- Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Forecast to 2013 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM255.htm)

- UAE Steel Industry Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM135.htm)

- Japan Steel Industry Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM351.htm)



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