Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Massmart in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering Massmart's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in South Africa.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Massmart's operations in South Africa. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

In the past few years, the South African economy has witnessed slow growth with a number of factors, including low disposable income and a high unemployment rate, affecting the country's growth. The difficult economic conditions have resulted in increased competition, with retailers offering a wider range of private labels and product discounts in an effort to boost sales.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Massmart's operations and strategy in South Africa. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides comprehensive analysis of Massmart's operations in South Africa and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Massmart's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in South Africa. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in South Africa.



An insightful analysis of Massmart in South Africa, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides revenue data for Massmart and its key competitors in South Africa. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Market Issues

The South African economy is witnessing slow growth due to weak consumer confidence and a high unemployment rate.



Key Highlights

Massmart intends to open 95 new stores by 2015 under its various store divisions.



The company plans to focus on enhancing its in-store shopping experience in addition to improving Information Technology (IT) and supply chain efficiencies within the Mass discounters division.



Companies Mentioned



Massmart South Africa, Massmart



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144662/massmart-in-south-africa-local-profile-2013.html



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