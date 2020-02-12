Massoia Bark Essential Oil Market Analysis and in-Depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Fore-Cast to 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Massoia Bark Essential Oil Market Outlook:



Massoia Bark Essential Oil is extracted from the bark of the Massoy tree which is native to Indonesia and some other Asian regions and grows at an altitude of 400m to 1000m above the sea level. The Massoia Bark Essential Oil is available in a pale yellow color, displaying a rich, warm, and woody aroma similar to that of a butter, cream, coconut, and balm. Derived from the steam distillation of the bark of the massoy tree post chopping and grinding, the massoia bark essential oil is used as a flavouring agent in various food products as well as an additive in the dairy industry attributing to the high lactone content present in it. Owing to the unique and rich odour possessed by the massoia bark essential oil, it finds a wide range of applications in the perfume industry as a fixative or base.



In addition, attributing to its distinctive aroma, massoia bark essential oil is also gaining popularity in the aromatherapy sector. The grading of the oil is done by the C10 lactone content possessed by it. The pleasant smell and texture possessed by massoia bark essential oil provides a soothing, relaxing, and reviving feel to the mind and the body and also improves the circulation of the blood in the body. Furthermore, massoia bark essential oil possess antibacterial and antifungal properties that help in fighting and curing several illnesses and diseases such as digestive and respiratory infections, hence find its uses in the pharmaceutical industries.



Massoia Bark Essential Oil Gaining Widespread Popularity in Perfumery Industry Owing to its Rich and Distinctive Aroma



One of the key driving factors for the massoia bark essential oil market is the unique aroma possessed by it leading to its use in gourmand perfumes, oriental bouquets, precious woods notes, tropical perfumes, and incense bouquets. With the rapid growth of the perfumery industry along with the rise in the consumers demanding natural and pure products is further propelling the market growth of the massoia bark essential oil. Moreover, players in the massoia bark essential oil industry are offering the oil by blending it with other ingredients and flavours to enhance its properties and add extra value to it. In addition, the rising disposable income of the consumers has led them on spending more bucks on the product range that fulfill their specific needs, thus, elevating the massoia bark essential oil market growth. Another factor fuelling the demand for the massoia bark essential oil is the rising health consciousness among consumers.



Though there are certain instances of irritation when Massoia Bark Essential Oil is applied on the skin above specified limit due to the lactone content present in it but isn't proven scientifically.



Global Massoia Bark Essential Oil Market: Key Participants:



Some of the market participants in the global Massoia Bark Essential Oil market identified across the value chain include Ultra International B.V., Van Aroma, The Good Scents Company, Earth Angel Oils, PT Scent Indonesia, Nusaroma, Albama Essential Oils, Handa Fine Chemicals, penta manufacturing company, and Earths Purities among others.