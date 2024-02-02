MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at MasTec, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MasTec, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Coral Gables, FL based MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. MasTec, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $7.95 billion in 2021 to over $9.77 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income declined from $328.83 million in 2021 to $33.35 million in 2022.



On August 3, 2023, MasTec, Inc. announced it missed its estimates for the second quarter of 2023. The Company also revised downwards its 2023 guidance, blaming slowdowns in its communications margins for the revision. Analysts critiqued the Company for its "over-promise, under-deliver halo" concerning overly optimistic guidances which fail to materialize.



Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) declined from $123.33 per share on July 03, 2023, to as low as $62.60 per share on October 13, 2023.



