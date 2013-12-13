Master Acting Coach Launches New "Vlogs" for Aspiring Actors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Learning from one of the top talent coaches in Hollywood has previously been a dream for only the luckiest of aspiring actors – until now. Carolyne Barry, esteemed Los Angeles acting coach, is launching a new series of video blogs (“vlogs”) that provide techniques and tips that actors can use to start booking movies and commercials.



“I’ve been offering my acting workshop classes for over thirty years, and my students have had real success in the world of Hollywood,” says Barry. “I wanted to offer these vlogs to aspiring actors who may not be able to enroll in my classes, but still want the kind of advice that can make all the difference in booking lucrative jobs.



“Many of the techniques that are in my vlogs are the same techniques that my former students have used to book national commercials, movie roles, and Broadway gigs,” she adds.



Viewers of Barry’s vlogs can learn about how to land an esteemed agent, how to wow casting directors on the very first audition, and where to find acting jobs that can lead to a successful career in Tinseltown.



Discover Barry’s vlogs at http://www.youtube.com/user/CarolyneBarry.



About Carolyne Barry

In the last 30 years, Carolyne Barry has had extensive professional experience as an Actress, Teacher, Casting Director, Director, and Producer. As an actress she has over 100 television and film acting credits and has appeared in more than 400 national commercials. In the last twelve years, Carolyne has cast over 500 commercials and infomercials for some of New York’s top commercial agents. Since 1982, she has been one of the most successful Commercial Acting Coaches in Los Angeles thanks to agents, managers and student recommendations. Ms. Barry is known and respected as the toughest and most thorough Commercial Acting Coach and at present, has twelve workshops that she offers as part of her specialized curriculum. Visit www.carolynebarry.com to learn more about her workshops and acting classes.



Carolyne Barry Creative Ent.

carolyne@carolynebarry.com

Los Angeles, CA

http://www.carolynebarry.com