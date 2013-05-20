Master Fencing Announces New Website Redesign

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Master Fencing, a Melbourne temporary fencing company, recently unveiled the new design of its website. Master Fencing expects this new design to help it reach out to its customers more effectively and serve them better.



"We've been planning on changing up our website for a while now," says Joe Hatem, spokesperson for Master Fencing. "Our team felt that we haven't been doing our clients a favor with our old website. Our old site wasn't as user-friendly as this new one."



Aside from improving the site's appearance and usability, Master Fencing has opted to highlight two of its offerings: the request a fast and free quote feature and the next-day delivery of temporary fencing in Melbourne.



The new fast and free quote feature enables customers to determine how Master Fencing will be able to serve them without any fear of commitments. This feature is entirely automated; all the client needs to do is to fill up the online form with the necessary details and they will get their quote through email within a matter of minutes. Clients can also call the company's hotline.



The next-day temporary fencing delivery, on the other hand, allows clients to receive the temporary fencing they ordered within 24 hours of placing that order with the company. The temporary fencing that Master Fencing hires or sells is guaranteed to be in perfect condition and comply completely with government requirements.



"We're confident that we can provide the fencing that our clients want from us in the shortest time possible. A customer can get peace of mind, knowing they won't have to fuss a lot just to have their fencing requirements completed," says Joe Hatem. "All they need to do is to call up our office or fill up the order form on our website. If they aren't sure yet, they can ask us for a free quote or call us for a chat."



About Master Fencing

Master Fencing is temporary fencing company located in Reservoir, Victoria. It has been providing temporary fencing solutions for 20 years. Master Fencing fabricates brand-new fencing upon request. The company has personnel to handle the actual setup of the temporary fencing at the client's premises. Master Fencing also hires portable toilets and power poles. It also assists with arranging power supply connections with electric retailers in behalf of the client. For more information on Master Fencing's products and services, please visit http://www.masterfencing.com.au