Master Lease Option Method to Launch in Late January in Company Announcement

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Master Lease Option Method is the latest secret mastery system from Susan Lassiter-Lyons and her team. It arrives to market with much fanfare, whether justified or not, and at a time when desperate investors who are looking for ways to survive in tough economic times.



Master Lease Option Method reviews have been floating around the real estate forums for some time now but with the launch date around the corner, more detailed information is now available. Seasoned commercial investors have been some of the largest skeptics but those voices are silenced now as the details have emerged about the training course and the successes of its creator, Susan Lassiter-Lyons.



The Master Lease Option training program was designed with novice real estate investors in mind and seeks to address a growing concern in the real estate investment community. With the residential markets in turmoil, more investors are seeking ways to become involved in the commercial markets, yet there is a dearth of quality, reliable educational products to assist them. The harsh reality is that unlike residential real estate, commercial ventures require an advanced knowledgebase, something in woefully short supply for the current batch of new real estate entrepreneurs. The Master Lease Option Method is set to do its part to rectify this imbalance beginning this month.



As January wraps up, the launch festivities will wrap up as well leaving potential students with a small window of opportunity to act. Susan Lassiter-Lyons and her team are preparing for the launch week by making certain that they are providing as much advance information as possible. According to published reports, the course consists of twelve modules of training, organized in a logical fashion of the easiest material being introduced first and with the entire course delivered digitally. The contents explain what Master Lease Options are, how they benefit investors, how to find and market for them and finally the best financing and exit strategies to use with them.



The Master Lease Option Method launches the week of January 31st and runs through February 7th, 2013 when the doors will close to new students. For more information or details on how to become involved, please visit: http://www.masterleaseoptionmethods.com.



About Netmarket Resources, LLC

Netmarket Resources, LLC is a full service Internet marketing company that specializes in working with small to medium size businesses to assist them with developing Internet marketing strategies which produce a measurable ROI.



Sam Bell,

Netmarket Resources, LLC

sam@netmarketresources.com

Lutz, FL