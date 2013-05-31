Master Pools of Austin Honored with Highly Coveted MAX Awards by Home Builders Association

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- On Saturday, May 11, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin awarded Master Pools of Austin with the MAX Award for Best Poolscape at their annual Marketing and Advertising Excellence (MAX) Awards and Gala at the Renaissance Austin Hotel.



Over 250 companies were nominated in a dozen different categories and the judging was done by construction experts from the surrounding states that had an opportunity to view each of the contestant's best work. Master Pools of Austin to nobody's surprise was awarded the MAX Award for Best Poolscape for 2012.



Dropping down 30' towards the Guadalupe river, this pool scape assumes the perfect role of moving one body of water to another. The living room opens up to the backyard with its appropriately positioned rooms that include fireplace, outdoor kitchen, sun shelf, spa and ramada area. The stone around the pool was meticulously placed to blend in with the glass tile and authentic Pebble Tec interior. To maintain an uncompromised view of water dropping off into the river, the pool was equipped with an in-floor cleaning system. From every view from the house, it offers a peaceful and serene moment with just a glance.



"As beautiful as this pool scape is, it was probably as much a technical achievement as any pool that we have every built - Terry Smith"



The MAX Awards is presented by the HBA of Greater Austin, which is made up of more than 800 home building industry firms. Since 1953, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin has served as the leading not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas. The HBA works with government, public, business and community organizations in six counties - Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson - to protect every family's right to home ownership. For more information, visit www.AustinHomeBuilders.com.



About Master Pools

Master Pools of Austin is a leading swimming pool builder in Austin. They are building contractors of residential pools, commercial pools, and pool remodeling in the Central Texas area. http://www.masterpoolsofaustin.com



