Master the Science of Injection Molding with the Paulson Plastics Academy

Chester, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Teaching the competence required for successful plastic injection molding is rarely heard of. Paulson Plastics Academy is a unique, one of a kind training institute which dispenses to its students the knowledge of Injection Molding of plastics. The academy holds injection molding seminars and labs every year at different locations across the US and has successfully trained many plastic enthusiasts who had previously no clue about this procedure.



The Paulson Plastics Academy trains students rigorously and provides them with the much needed knowledge about injection molding. By the end of the course, the pupils become certified Paulson ProMolder Professionals. Mike Eikenberry is the lead injection molding instructor for Paulson and has been teaching with the Paulson Plastics Academy for 4 years. The 2014 Paulson Plastics Academy schedule has been put up on the institute’s website so that those who are interested can save the date well in advance and attend these 1, 2, 3 and 4 day courses.



The duration of the course varies as per the course students opt for. There are three kinds of courses that the Paulson Plastics Academy offers: Managing a Molding Plant, Paulson ProMolder 1 and Paulson ProMolder 2. The training sessions will span from January to December 2014 across various places in the country. The academy also offers an attractive discount offer. Any company which sends multiple attendees to the same seminar in 2014 will be eligible for a $100 off for every additional person from the company who attends.



About Paulson Plastics Academy

Injection molding personnel from all skill levels attend these injection molding seminars and labs held by the Paulson Plastics Academy. For those who have doubts about attending these seminars, they can contact the academy through their website, Paulsonplasticsacademy.com and also view video testimonials of past students talking about their experiences. The institute undertakes a blended learning model which includes various learning techniques such as classroom, seminars, interactive training, injection molding machine simulation, etc. Considering that those who are new to the field of injection molding will have numerous doubts and queries, they have a live instructor on board to provide them with immediate answers.



Media Contact:

Name: Craig Paulson

Email: cpaulson@paulsontraining.com

Location: Chester, CT

Website: http://paulsonplasticsacademy.com/