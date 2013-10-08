One New York and New Jersey School Offers Training in Master Herbalism

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Master herbalists are herbal medicine specialists who advise people on which herbs are effective in helping improve their health problems. In addition, these professionals are hired by herbal retailers to advise clients on the various products that will help them treat their conditions naturally. Before anyone can consider enrolling in one or more of the numerous programs, it is recommended to read as much as can be found on this field to gain more understanding.



When evaluating an institution, it is important to consider certain factors, such as number of years in existence, qualifications and experience of the professors, and the course content. Reading the comments, feedback, and reviews provided by past users will help to determine the quality of their courses and the satisfaction levels. Individuals are also advised to review the course content and check for certifications, licensing, and affiliations offered by recognized agencies. Visiting the blogs, forums, discussion boards, and other online resources to gain additional knowledge and procure suggestions from like-minded people will help to make the right decision.



One accredited and reputable school in New Jersey and New York called the Academy of Natural Health Sciences offers many programs, one such being herbalism.



The Academy’s 300-Hour, Master Herbalist, Online, Home-Study Certification Program is a professional course designed to teach you the theory and practical applications of herbology that can help anyone achieve optimal wellness. The herbalist training program can help prepare someone to work in their own private practice, wellness centers, healthcare offices, health food stores, gyms or spas.



The Master Herbalist (M.H.) herbal training is a home-study program. The student communicates with his or her teacher by e-mail. The student is sent a series of testing materials and assignments that are completed and returned to the Academy for grading by instructors.



The course website on the school’s page goes more in-depth about the program, and shows the other programs The Academy of Natural Health Sciences offers.



You can visit the page here http://www.anhs-school.com/master-herbalist.html



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