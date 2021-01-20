New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Masterbatch comes in colors as well as in black and white. To create the desired color, these different colored additives are combined. Physical properties of plastics such as adhesion, flexural stiffness, printability toughness, etc., can be improved using masterbatches. Based on functionality, a masterbatch is divided into two categories, additive masterbatch, and color masterbatch. According to the update by Reports and Data, by the year 2027, the global masterbatch market is expected to be valued at around USD 18.25 billion.



Market Drivers



The Masterbatch industry is doing well in the global market. It has a wide range of applications, including consumer goods, packaging, construction and building, automotive, agriculture, textile, etc. The global expansion is supported by various factors combined. A key factor is the replacement of metal with plastic. This is happening in the majority of industries driving the sales of masterbatches globally. The use of plastics has increased in the automotive industry to improve fuel efficiency is another major factor. Additionally, the manufacturers of consumer goods are driven towards attractive packaging to attract a good number of consumers, hence increasing the market sales of masterbatches. The emerging 3D printing technology is one of the high growth applications for this industry. The next stage of application of masterbatches that has increased the sales rate is space exploration. As compared to compound materials, a masterbatch is a cheaper alternative.



Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region is the main region projected to account for the fastest growth due to the increased demand for packaging goods. India and China are seeing rapid growth in the market. The rise in the U.S. is also boosted by the packaging market in this region. The e-commerce business is increasing significantly, driving the demand for masterbatches.



Companies considered and profiled in this market



Masterbatching Technologies, Clariant AG, A. Schulman Inc., Ampacet, Global Colors Inc., Plastiblends India Ltd, Penn Colors and Coperion



Segments covered in the report



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the masterbatching market on the basis of type, application and carrier polymer:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Black

White

Color

Additive

Filler:

UV Masterbatching

Optical Brightener Masterbatching

Anti-oxidants Masterbatching



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Consumer goods



By Carrier Polymer (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



PA

PE

PP

PET

PVC



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Asia Pacific

Middle-east and Africa

Europe

Latin America



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising awareness

3.2. Increasing use of Plastic



Chapter 4. Masterbatches Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Masterbatches Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Masterbatches Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Masterbatches Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High demand for packaging

4.4.1.2. Increased use of plastic over metal for automotive

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Non-biodegradability

4.4.2.2. Environmental regulations

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Masterbatches Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Masterbatches PESTEL Analysis



Continue…



