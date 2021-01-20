Masterbatch is a mixture of additives, polymer materials, and pigments. This concentrated mixture is used for imparting the various properties to plastics and coloring of plastics.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Masterbatch comes in colors as well as in black and white. To create the desired color, these different colored additives are combined. Physical properties of plastics such as adhesion, flexural stiffness, printability toughness, etc., can be improved using masterbatches. Based on functionality, a masterbatch is divided into two categories, additive masterbatch, and color masterbatch. According to the update by Reports and Data, by the year 2027, the global masterbatch market is expected to be valued at around USD 18.25 billion.
Market Drivers
The Masterbatch industry is doing well in the global market. It has a wide range of applications, including consumer goods, packaging, construction and building, automotive, agriculture, textile, etc. The global expansion is supported by various factors combined. A key factor is the replacement of metal with plastic. This is happening in the majority of industries driving the sales of masterbatches globally. The use of plastics has increased in the automotive industry to improve fuel efficiency is another major factor. Additionally, the manufacturers of consumer goods are driven towards attractive packaging to attract a good number of consumers, hence increasing the market sales of masterbatches. The emerging 3D printing technology is one of the high growth applications for this industry. The next stage of application of masterbatches that has increased the sales rate is space exploration. As compared to compound materials, a masterbatch is a cheaper alternative.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region is the main region projected to account for the fastest growth due to the increased demand for packaging goods. India and China are seeing rapid growth in the market. The rise in the U.S. is also boosted by the packaging market in this region. The e-commerce business is increasing significantly, driving the demand for masterbatches.
Companies considered and profiled in this market
Masterbatching Technologies, Clariant AG, A. Schulman Inc., Ampacet, Global Colors Inc., Plastiblends India Ltd, Penn Colors and Coperion
Segments covered in the report
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the masterbatching market on the basis of type, application and carrier polymer:
By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Black
White
Color
Additive
Filler:
UV Masterbatching
Optical Brightener Masterbatching
Anti-oxidants Masterbatching
By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Packaging
Building and Construction
Automotive
Consumer goods
By Carrier Polymer (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
PA
PE
PP
PET
PVC
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle-east and Africa
Europe
Latin America
