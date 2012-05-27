Additive and Black Masterbatches for Finished Package Performance from Plasticmasterbatches.com

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2012 -- In the plastic and chemical industry competition is increasing more and more, as a result it has become difficult for the business owners to find the right place to buy polymer products. These products are widely used despite of having negative effects on the environment and the human body. Whether it is one shot foam compound for boats and pizza boxes or microbeads for PET bottles, polymer products are now available at affordable prices.



The additive masterbatches are used with a broad range of polymers that are eventually used to assist processes and for finished package performances. There are many companies that produce these types of masterbatches and you can easily reach them online from the comfort of your home. They allow the processor to modify raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process. These additive masterbatches are specifically manufactured for the needs of food, greenhouse, along with beverage and medicine industry. Ultra violet stabilizers and absorbers are used together to prevent loss of moisture, taste and color of food due to UV exposure of the sunlight. They are also widely required in the growing automobile and electrical industry for almost all plastic applications.



There is also black masterbatch, which makes the products black in color. Black is one of the most chosen colors among all, and products which are black in color have great potential in the market. Some companies mix chemicals to attain high degree of excellence of blackness, to make the product look much better. The black masterbatch is applied to cast film, blown film, fibers and geo-membranes etc. because it has qualities like high dispersion, UV protection, Blue tone, and conductivity. Carbon pigment is used which is in an excellent state of dispersion giving maximum opacity, brightness and gloss. Custom made and innovative blacks along with the standard blacks are available in the market which can fulfill all business needs.



One of the global leaders in color and additive concentrates is the Clariant Masterbatches. They can bring breathtaking color to plastic resins and all applications. All types of business machines and appliances rely on cutting edge color technology and in-depth technical support through many global manufacturing sites. Clariant Materbatches came to India five decades ago in 1947 with the founding of Sandoz Products Limited. With technological support from its world-wide affiliates and expertise, Clariant (India) Ltd. has made a strong presence in many premium segments of the Indian Plastics Industry.



The RePIN product brand is India’s fastest growing manufacturer of innovative masterbatches and are certified and verified by Dun & Bradstreet - World's leading providers of global business information. RePIN Masterbatches have over 30 years of Masterbatch industry experience and have fully equipped in-house Research & Development laboratory. RePIN Masterbatches is available online on http://www.plasticmasterbatches.com