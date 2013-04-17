Mastering the Intricacies of Business Accounting in Just an Hour

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- No entrepreneur can undermine the importance of accounting for business. It is one discipline of business that regardless of their respective positions; each person involved in the business should have some knowledge to manage the works smoothly.



Also in the recent years with the globe sinking with the emergence of information technology on the rise; importance of accounting has enhanced further and has become a part of the day to day lives of people.



What is so important about it? Accounting has been defined by investing world experts as “the systematic recording, reporting, and analysis of financial transactions of a business”. The person that deals with the subject is called the accountant and he or she is supposed to follow a set of rules and guidelines for the purpose.



Problem is that few people would know the intricacies involved and the complexities of the process unless and until he or she is a certified accountant. Getting an account certification is by no means the easiest of the tasks to accomplish and it involves time, effort, and money on the part of the prospective learner.



What if the problem is resolved in just an hour? It may sound bizarre but it is true and that is where accountinginonehour.com steps in with their unique one hour accounting course that is available online as well as in form of DVD. Prospective learners have the flexibility of learning the core factors involved in accounting with this amazing training course and they can do it at their own convenience and time.



It is a discipline required in business by all. Secretaries need to manage payments and orders, auditors will need financial statements to check the accuracies and integrity, and executives will require them for assessing the status of their business accurately.



That is why the course offered by accountinginanhour.com may come up very handy for prospective learners. According to the course author Richard J Rick Makoujy “the acclaimed 60 minutes course for non-financial personnel, teaches the fundamentals of accounting and business finance; in just one hour”.



Since more people have been made accountable for their handling of financial affairs in business than any other and in view the strict vigilance by SEC; the course seems to be a timely step taken by the authors.



The course has already received some favorable comments from clients of repute like Michael Donnelly, President Donnelly Steen & Co; Tinique Peery, Senior Manager, HR, Fortune 500 Company, Dell Inc., and Cannon USA Inc. All of them feel that the course helped them realize the core features of accounting in business conveniently.



For prospective entrepreneurs worried about their lack of grasp of accounting process but lacking the time to go for a regular course; the course could be an ideal solution.



If you are wanting to know more about accounting basics , head over to Accounting In An Hour and check out their bookkeeping course .



Contact:

pr@accountinginanhour.com

http://accountinginanhour.com/