Masters in Counseling Guides Offers Comprehensive Information on Careers in Counseling

As with many healthcare professions, the demand for licensed mental health counselors continues to be on the rise. Similar to a social worker, a career in counseling requires a strong sense of compassion and dedication. Many professional counselors that have earned a counseling degree may be found working with individuals and families to better their quality of life within a school setting, psychological health facility, or private practice.



Graduating from a Masters in Counseling program provides a strong backbone for pursuing a successful and lucrative career as a counselor. While obtaining an undergraduate degree is often all that is required for an entry level position, studies have shown that graduates from a Masters program have greater potential for increasing career opportunities and earning potential.



Helping to demystify the process of mapping out an educational path as a mental health professional, Counseling Degree Guides leads prospective graduate students through the detailed process of selecting an online program. “On-line applications in counseling are very versatile, which makes it simple for individuals who already have a career to maintain their job while going to school.” Counseling Degree Guides goes on to say, “Flexibility and convenience are necessary components to on-line degrees what to expect once accepted as a student, as well as potential career paths upon graduation.”



Prospective students will find a simplified reference guide that details the differences between an MA (Master of Arts) in counseling, MEd (Master of Education) with a counseling focus, MS (Master of Science) in counseling, and MSW (Master of Social Work). No matter what specialized counseling degree an individual may choose in the end all graduates are trained to assist people coping with social, behavioral, and personal problems through discussion and unique techniques.



Once a student has graduated with a Masters in Counseling degree they are then qualified to seek out a professional license for educational, rehabilitation, substance, or marriage counseling. Once licensed, professionals may work with individuals that are struggling with addiction, aging, anger, depression, stress, and marital issues.



Counseling Degree Guides also touches upon the growing occupation as a guidance counselor. “Once you choose to become a faculty counselor, you will assist students of all ranges, from elementary college to college. Career counselors usually work with people who are in or have completed faculty, although some may advise high school college students looking to begin a career immediately.”



