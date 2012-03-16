Masters in Nursing Guides Helps Students Find Best Masters Degree in Nursing Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- Masters in Nursing Guides announced today that their specialized resources can help any student find the right masters degree in nursing program while taking the guesswork out of the application process. Prospective students now have a comprehensive resource center for finding the information they need to make informed decisions about their continuing education.



The company’s resources explain what types of nursing degrees can be earned: a registered nurse to master of science in nursing (RN-MSN) or a direct entry masters of science in nursing. The latter allows non-nurses to more quickly earn a masters degree as long as they have attained a bachelor’s degree beforehand. Thorough information about both types of programs, including how long each one will take, is explored.



“A masters degree in nursing can open the door to a vast range of job opportunities in the healthcare field,” said a company spokesman for Masters in Nursing Guides. “We give students a fast-track process for researching, applying and getting into top schools, making it easy for them to be well-prepared before they even start schooling.”



Interested students will also learn about the non-clinical masters degree specialties available, such as healthcare administration, nurse supervision and nurse education. Each specialty involves a different course of study, allowing students to hone in on what career options interest them the most in the nursing field.



With a master of science in nursing, a student can work in any number of different professional environments, whether it’s a children’s hospital, a healthcare agency, a mental health facility or an assisted living organization.



The company also offers information for advanced certifications, which are available to students who have already completed a masters degree in nursing and wish to continue their education and earning potential. These advanced certifications include an RN, a post-master’s or doctorate in nursing or an MD.



About Masters in Nursing Guides

Masters in Nursing Guides is a comprehensive resource center for students who are interested in pursuing a masters degree in nursing. With information about school admission requirements, program specialties, career prospects and earning potential, students can be well-prepared for their advanced studies before ever setting foot in a classroom. Masters in Nursing Guides gives potential students the resources they need to confidently pick the right program for their specific goals and needs.



For more information about Masters in Nursing Guides, please visit http://www.mastersinnursingguides.org/