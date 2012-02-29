‘Masters in Public Health Guides’ Names Top 10 Public Health (MPH) Programs in the Country

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- According to financial experts, public health is a steadily growing field that offers interesting work, a stable career, and typically a very good salary. As the population of the United States gets older, and the shortage of physician becomes more pronounced, the public health system is also experiencing a shortage of workers.



People employed in public health are involved with a variety of projects; for example, helping to improve the health of their communities through education. Most people who work in the field have earned a master of public health.



But for aspiring public health employees, questions often abound over how one should go about earning the advanced degree. Although masters in public health, or MPH programs, are available at many colleges and universities across the country, it can be difficult for students to know which program might be best for them.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for providing students who are just starting college as well as those who already work in public health but would like to enter into MPH programs to advance their careers with a wide variety of helpful information that helps take the guesswork out of applying for a master of public health program.



Masters in Public Health Guides features information about the availability of online master of health programs—something many already-busy students want to know more about—the various types of degree that are available, and a handy Top 10 list of some of the best public health MPH programs in the United States.



Topping the list is Boston University School of Public Health, which the website noted helps educate its students for a practice-oriented career.



“The offered degree programs include a Master of Public Health (MPH) in eight concentrations, a Master of Science (MSc) in epidemiology and health services research, a Doctor of Science (DSc) in epidemiology, environmental health sciences, and health services research and a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) in Maternal and Child Health, International Health and Social and Behavioral Sciences,” the article said.



Schools also making the Top 10 list include Colorado School of Public Health, East Tennessee State University College of Public Health and Loma Linda University School of Public Health.



