Masters Programs in North Carolina Must Compete with the Bryan School of Business and Economics

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- For anyone seeking outstanding masters programs in North Carolina, The Bryan School of Business and Economics at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, is offering a part-time and full-time MBA program that prepares students to meet the challenges of uncertain economic times. The program equips students with the exceptional problem solving skills that will enable them to excel in the world of business. The intensified part-time MBA program at The Bryan School of Business and Economics offers a flexible evening class schedule for working professionals, and is the first part time evening program in the Triad to offer concentrations. The full-time MBA is one of the few programs in the country designed specifically for students who have little or no professional business experience.



The Bryan School of Business and Economics is hosting an orientation and welcome reception for recently admitted students. This MBA Base Camp will be held the week of August 12th and is specifically designed to help new students make a smooth transition into academic life. The Base Camp serves as a wonderful opportunity to meet fellow students and several professors as well as introductory sessions to the school’s technology, library and other student resources.



The Bryan School of Business and Economics offers the premier MBA in North Carolina and is nationally ranked by U.S. News, Businessweek and the Princeton Review. In 2011, every student that attended The Bryan School of Business and Economics received an internship, and 90 percent of all graduates accepted a job within three months of completing the program.



In Bloomberg Businessweek’s most recent part-time MBA program rankings, the Bryan School ranked 12th in Academic Quality in the nation, while maintaining its status as one of the most affordable MBA programs in North Carolina and indeed the country. The Bryan School of Business and Economics was named a best value by The Princeton Review and Consumers Digest and is priced at just under $23,000 for the entire degree for an in-state student and just under $50,000 for out-of-state students.



About The Bryan School of Economics

The Bryan MBA educates exceptional problem solvers to make lasting impacts where they work, live and lead. The region's first part-time evening MBA program is an intensified, predominately part-time program specifically designed to meet the needs of working professionals. The full-time day program is one of the only MBA programs in the country designed specifically for recent college graduates with limited or no professional experience. For more information, please visit: http://bryanmba.uncg.edu.