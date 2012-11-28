Matano Clinic Opens to Blend East and West in a Healing Fusion for Toronto

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Eastern medicine has been on something of a rollercoaster ride through the lens of Western science. Initially largely dismissed as quackery, further research has led to the claims of Eastern practices becoming more justifiable in the eyes of medical practitioners, many of whom offer access to these services under the band of ‘alternative medicine’ after studies showed the efficacy of, for example, acupuncture for the treatment of migraines. Matano Clinic has recently opened in Toronto, Canada and is leading the fusion of eastern alternatives with a deep understanding of western medicine.



The Matano Clinic is a Toronto acupuncture clinic that offers person-centered medicinal approaches using a combination of acupuncture, traditional herbal medicine and Tuina massage- a practice over three and a half thousand years old, developed to address and balance shifts and blockages in so-called ‘Qi’ energy through a network known as the meridians, upon which acupuncture also operates.



The practice is run by Japanese physician Teruki Matano, where the combination of western and eastern approaches is commonplace. He moved to Canada to spread the word about this shifting paradigm for medicinal approaches, believing more people could benefit from the successes experienced by patients in Japan.



Whether individuals have problems with their energy levels throughout the day, suffer from stress related conditions such as migraines or mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, more have been turning to acupuncture in Toronto as a potential solution thanks to this new practice.



A spokesperson for the Matano Clinic explained, “People often think that these techniques are only useful for a single purpose, but much like antibiotics can treat a whole range of problems and a chiropractor can treat individuals for much more than back problems, so too can eastern medicine be useful in a wide variety of circumstances. We offer practices affecting pain management, mental health and women’s issues, all the way to skin conditions, digestive problems and incontinence. Get in touch, and we will be happy to listen to you and make recommendations for affordable, side-effect free alternatives to more aggressive, pharmaceutical approaches.”



About Matano Clinic

Matano Clinic is the holistic solution to alternative health in Toronto, Canada. Three practitioners including a qualified medical doctor (licensed in Japan) make up the practice, founded by Teruki Matano- a practitioner of eastern medicine with deep understanding of western medicine. The Clinic offers Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, Tuina Massage and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.matanoclinic.com/