Match Capital Ventures and the Next Wave of Crowdfunding

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- New startup incubators are emerging every day. Most of them follow the traditional route of offering seed investment and advising for a percentage of equity in the startups that they choose. While there have been a lot of successes through this form of incubation, Trenia Today and Jeremy Andrews believe that there is always room for more promising startups, and they believe they’ve found a new way to cultivate those businesses. By partnering together, Trenia and Jeremy have started Match Capital Ventures, a new business incubator within the Raleigh, NC area. Match Capital Ventures takes traditional methods of startup incubation and completely turns them on their heads.



The main issue that companies face after entering traditional incubators, is the lack of financial and business support after demo day. Most companies will have to rely on their own strengths and devices after the initial seed funding is used up. While it’s assumed that the seed funding should be enough to get the companies off the ground and enter a stage of profitability, for most startups, that’s nearly impossible and unrealistic. Match Capital Ventures vows to try and eliminate this problem through the use of several unique concepts.



The first concept is the pop-up retail space. These convenient storefronts have become increasingly popular throughout the retail industry. Match’s pop-up spaces will give retailers a low cost option to test out niche products and to increase brand awareness.



The second concept is a rotating kitchen concept which takes 52 highly talented chefs over 52 weeks, and allows the crowd to select which dishes they deem to be the best of the best. Of the thousands that apply, one will be chosen each week to prepare a 5-7 course meal for a selective group of crowdfunders.



18 companies will be selected to participate in this incubator program. However unlike the normal process, where a small committee of 2-3 members makes the final decision for startups, at Match Capital Ventures, Crowdfunders get to decide whether a startup deserves to be in the Match Capital Ventures Program.



Given the failure rate of most startups, we believe startups that have the initial support of real users and customers are best suited for the incubator process. This is why the crowdfunding portion of our program is so important to both backers and the startups says Trenia Today, one of the founders of Match Capital Ventures.



Coincidentally, Match Capital Ventures is based in North Carolina, one of only four states that seeks to pass (Georgia and Kansas have already passed exemptions) legislation to make crowdfunding legal for non-accredited investors. Jeremy, the other co-founder of Match Capital Ventures recently touted his trip on the Match Capital Ventures blog, and applauded the state for moving ahead in the right direction.



Match Capital Ventures Ventures is currently accepting initial inquires about their program on their website . The founders really want you Feel free to connect with the Founders on any one of the social media connections below.



Facebook

Twitter



Match Capital Ventures

jeremy@matchcapital.vc

Raleigh/Durham, NC

matchcapital.vc