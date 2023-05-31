Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2023 -- Certain directors of Match Group, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MTCH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Match Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MTCH stocks, concerns whether certain Match Group, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Match was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives, that as a result, Match was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022, and that therefore, Defendants' statements about Match's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



