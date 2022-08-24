Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investigation is onling over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Match Group, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On October 3, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Match Group Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions, that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On April 14, 2020, an amended Complaint was filed and on June 12, 2020, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On March 26, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss, but also gave leave to amend the complaint.



On April 23, 2021, a second amended Complaint on April 23, 2021, and on May 20, Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the second amended Complaint.



On November 19, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



Those who purchased shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.