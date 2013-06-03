Matcha Green Tea Powder by 'Tealux' for Enhanced Health, Beauty and Natural Life

Chateauguay, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Matcha tea which is a fine ground, powdered form of the much popular Green tea is now the most trending tea product being sold and exported to various parts of the world by one of the top tea supplies company - 'Tealux'.



The reason behind Match green tea being more popular compared to the very historic Green tea is that "1 cup of Matcha is equal to 10 cups of Green tea in terms of nutritional value and antioxidant qualities". Tealux chief spokesperson says, "Every cup of Matcha tea helps you to improve memory, protect you against diabetes, prevents tooth decay and cancer, increases bone, mineral density, increase anti-clogging effects, increases longevity, lowers cholesterol, blood pressure and prevents hypertension, protects your liver and prevents stroke." "Though Matcha tea is widely known for helping you in weight loss, there are too many benefits out of it which I have mentioned earlier," he said.



Matcha which is a heavy concentrated form of green tea which is drunk as fine powder getting diffused into the water when boiled with, and the consumer can ingest the whole leaf, consuming every last bit of its goodness. Match contains approximately 137 times more antioxidant capacity that a regular green tea holds. The ORAC table is a proof of this and matcha scores values equivalent to that of spinach, blueberries and goji berries.



Match contains special amino acids namely theophylline and L-theanine, which improves learning in children, improves concentration in them and also supports their immune system. The more the L-theanine content the more beneficial will be the matcha tea for you. Tealux's match tea contains the highest concentration of L-theanine.



Matcha tea fights cancer causing slow death of the cancer cells and also prevents them from developing later. Matcha contains polyphenols naturally and this inhibits UV radiations inducing into the skin and protects the skin to be supple, soft and well-groomed always. Yet another exciting benefit of consuming Matcha tea is enhancing weight loss. Match tea increases thermogenesis 35-43%, and this thermogenesis is the process which increases daily energy expenditure of your body. Finally adding to the health benefits, consuming matcha tea on a regular basis also helps you to protect against cardiovascular disease and liver disorders.



Tealux, an international tea supply chain based in Montreal is the final destination of the finest grown and cultivated tea varieties being imported from all parts of the world including China, Japan, India, South America and Africa. The company aims at offering the best customer service and top quality tea supplies to them for experienced connoisseur tea lovers and also to those new to tea-drinking habit.



