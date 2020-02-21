Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Matcha is a finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. The green tea plants used for matcha are shade-grown for three to four weeks before harvest, and the stems and veins are removed during processing. The manufacture of matcha involves a slow grinding process, which is intended to keep the natural aroma of green tea leaves intact. It takes at least one hour to yield around 30 grams of matcha. The flavor of matcha depends upon the amino acid levels in the tea leaves, and the highest grades of matcha are recognized by their intense sweetness and strong aroma. China and Japan are among the primary producers of matcha.



Increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea is driving the growth of the global matcha market. Matcha contains a high antioxidant content (mainly EGCG), which aids in the prevention of bladder, prostate, cervix, and brain cancers. High amino acid content in matcha helps reduce stress, enhance alertness and mental calmness, and prevents chronic diseases, such as diabetes and gastrointestinal illnesses. Matcha is also known to boost metabolism and burn calories, due to which is it widely used for weight loss management. Growing health consciousness among the global populace is fuelling the demand for matcha tea, which in turn, is boosting the expansion of the global matcha market. Moreover, easy availability of matcha tea in retail stores, online stores, and hypermarkets is further fueling the global market growth.



Global Matcha Market Taxonomy



On the basis of grade:

- Culinary

- Classic

- Ceremonial



In terms of application:

- Personal Care

- Regular Tea

- Matcha Beverages

- Food

- Matcha Ice-cream

- Matcha Cake

- Cha-Soba Sushi Roll



By distribution channel:

- Hypermarket

- Supermarket

- Online store

- Others



The classic-grade matcha segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominating stance throughout the forecast period. The subtle flavor of this grade of matcha and its rich nutrient content are the major factors driving its demand. The regular tea application segment holds a significant position in the market, owing to the increased influence of the Japanese tradition and higher purchasing power of the populace. Growing prevalence of diabetes, in turn, is expected to boost demand for matcha tea. According to a research study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2008, regular consumption of green matcha tea can increase fat oxidation during moderate-intensity exercise and can improve insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance in diabetic patients.



Global Matcha Market – Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period. Owing to the strong tea culture in Japan and China, the matcha market is highly dominant in these countries. Moreover, health benefits associated with matcha is expected to fuel growth of the market in India, Singapore, and Australia over the forecast period. Additionally, Japan being the home to matcha tea, as well as low production and processing costs in these countries are the major factors boosting growth of the matcha market in the region.

North America is the second-largest market and is expected to expand at a rapid pace. Growing awareness of health benefits associated with matcha and growing influence of Japanese tradition are contributing to growth of the market in the region. Major cities in the U.S. such as Miami and Los Angeles have wide range of cafes providing matcha food and beverages.



Global Matcha Market – Key Competitors



Some of the major players operating in the global matcha market are The AOI Tea Company Ltd., DoMatcha, Encha, Midori Spring Ltd., Ippodo Tea Co., AIYA America, and Vivid Vitality Ltd.



