Matchmaker Nicole Westwood Gives a New Look and Name to Highly Successful Perfect 10 Introductions.

Earlier this week, Nicole’s company launched a sleek new website along with a new name, Westwood Introductions International, this new name signifies that the ex successful Perfect 10 Introductions is now dealing with clients on an international level and has big plans for the future.



“I plan to take my agency to levels not yet achieved by any other agency at this time.” Says Westwood. “ I started this company at a very young age and from day one I have been listening to my customers on how to make my company even better, today, seven years later my company really stands out from all of the others because of our unique matchmaking process and dedication to customer service and quality.”



About Ms. Westwood

Ms. Westwood founded Perfect 10 Introductions in 2006 after finding that matchmakers she hired could not help her find the love of her life. During the time Ms. Westwood’s company has been in business she has successfully matched over 200 couples for marriage. The company’s new site went up earlier this week and can be seen at Perfect10introductions.com