Matchmaker Perfect 10 Introductions Launches Itself as Premiere Luxury Matchmaker

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Upscale matchmaker Perfect 10 Introductions has been in business for only five years and already has established its self as hip, upscale, customer-service oriented matchmaking firm. Now they are taking it a step further and refashioning themselves as as agency that is not only known for one-on-one customer service and boutique like atmosphere, but also as a luxury matchmaking agency.



Perfect 10 Introductions will not only offer their wealthy, successful, commitment minded customers upscale matchmaking services, they will go a step further and offer their clients services that are currently offered by no other matchmaker in the industry.



These services include flying into meet a prospective client and spending time in their area and doing a personalized search where Perfect 10's matchmakers go and do an intensive recruiting campaign to find their client the love of his life in city so that he does not have to travel to meet his matches.



Another service takes the matchmaking process one step further, not will Perfect 10's matchmakers introduce a man to a match custom-tailored for him, they will also help plan the date. This service is ideal for busy men who might not have time to make arrangements with their busy work schedules.



"In my five years as a matchmaker I have to come to find out exactly what my clients are seeking in a matchmaking service. They are not only seeking introduction to beautiful, intelligent, commitment-minded women, they are also seeking high quality customer service that fits around their schedule." Explains Nicole Westwood, owner of Perfect 10 Introductions.



About Perfect 10 Introductions

Perfect 10 Introductions was founded in 2008 by Nicole Westwood. Perfect 10 Introductions is currently based in West Los Angeles and helps customers all over the world find the loves of their life. In just five short years of business they have already introduced over 160 couples together for marriage and many, many more for long-term relationships.



For more information visit their matchmaking service at Perfect10introductions.com or call 888.501.6375