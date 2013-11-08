Matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service Announce Revamped Website

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- The personal matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service announce a revamped website that gives clients and interested visitors information about the company, current dating and relationship tips and advice, and all the latest in dating.



Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service, a team of experienced Dallas matchmakers, are pleased to announce the enhancements to their website www.dallasandfortworthsingles.com. The website enhancements were motivated by Dallas Singles’ professional and personalized one-on-one approach. The user friendly web design gives the company a fresh new look. In addition, Dallas Singles newly enhanced website makes it easy for clients and visitors to find information about Dallas and Fort Worth Singles, getting in touch with a personal matchmaker, and reading up on all the latest dating and relationship tips from the matchmakers themselves.



Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service is a highly personalized and professional dating and matchmaking service for busy single professionals in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas. They work hard to connect busy professionals and help them achieve dating success. The matchmakers at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles meet with each client personally, giving useful dating tips and advice to help them create a genuine connection and build a serious and meaningful relationship.



About Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service

Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is a personalized matchmaking service geared toward serious and mature singles who are tired of dating the wrong people. The matchmakers are committed to helping introduce clients to the quality individuals they always dreamed of dating.



Interested singles can contact a matchmaker by calling (972) 239-8055 or by filing out a simple form by visiting http://www.dallasandfortworthsingles.com



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