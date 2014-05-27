Matchmaking Service in Dallas Is Putting the Fun Back in Dating

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is the answer for those who are looking to find love in Dallas. Everyone knows how difficult it can be to find a potential date in a city so big, but matchmaking services offer locals an easier way to narrow down their search. Through their state of the art matchmaking process, the matchmakers at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles are able to match clients based on age, background, preferences, lifestyle, religion, interests, sports, and even those who are into health and fitness. There is literally a category for everything one may be searching for in a partner. The matchmakers also make it fun and easy to meet prospects by only matching clients to compatible singles who reside in the same area—no traveling lengthy hours to meet someone and no more wasted dates with singles who aren’t compatible.



To avoid dishonesty and misinterpretation, which are very common with online dating sites, the matchmakers have a thorough background and criminal check and personal screening process. They go to extreme lengths to ensure their prospective clients are safe, have a clean background, and are emotionally and legally fit to date current clients. Dating with Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is very secure, discrete and private—the staff takes client information very personally and will never disclose it to the public like online dating sites.



The matchmakers believe that finding love shouldn’t be difficult and they’re willing to go the extra mile to find clients a compatible match with whom they can experience a healthy and satisfying relationship—something they may never have been successful doing on their own. With over 25 years of experience in the Dallas dating industry and their unparalleled services, Dallas and Fort Worth Singles has helped serious clients find love and happiness. Memberships are exclusive to only those serious singles looking for long term relationships. With a large database of desirable singles in Dallas, their matchmakers make finding love safe, easy, and more enjoyable than ever.



About Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Matchmaking

Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is a personalized dating service with over 25 years of experience helping successful singles find love and companionship. Their unique one on one approach and 72 PT Compatibility Test ensure dates are fun and effortless.



Successful professionals interested in taking control of their dating life can contact a matchmaker from Dallas and Fort Worth Singles by calling 214-292-2462 or visiting:

http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



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