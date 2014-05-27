Matchmaking Service in Portland Is Keeping the Romance Alive

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Love and romance are still alive but for many Portland residents it’s proving very hard to locate. Today, more and more singles are looking endlessly to find love—more so than ever before—some are lucky, while others are not so fortunate. The solution is simple, a professional matchmaking service—a matchmaking agency like Portland Singles combines the expertise of matchmaking with guidance and dating coaching to create long lasting relationships for their clients.



Portland Singles is a premier matchmaking agency providing their clients with the discrete, personalized, one-on-one attention they deserve. The agency was created to fill the void in such a large city where things are often so very impersonal. The matchmakers offer a clean, proven approach to accommodate relationship-minded singles who are interested in finding true love. Their secret to high success lies in the matchmakers taking time to really get to know each client personally along with their needs and desires. The dating experts at Portland Singles truly put the joy back in dating—years of experience, their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test and matchmaker intuition give them the ability to hand-select matches that lead to meaningful relationships.



Whether it is being nervous about dating, not having dated in years, or simply needing the extra push and support, the dating coaches at Portland Singles will be there to enable clients to date with confidence—allowing to achieve dating success—love and happiness.



About Portland Singles Matchmaking Agency

Portland Singles is a personal matchmaking service where the #1 priority is introducing clients to successful singles who are looking for something serious out of dating. With the safety of their clients also being of utmost importance, all potential clients must undergo criminal and background checks to ensure they’re fit to date—this, in combination with their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test, and the personal touch the matchmakers provide, Portland Singles makes dating fun, safe, and effortless.



Singles interested in taking control of their dating life can contact Portland Singles—they’re accepting new clients. For more information call (503) 928-5930 or visit:

http://singleinportland.com



Mention you heard about Portland Singles Matchmaking from this press release!