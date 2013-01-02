MatchUp by AboutOurWork: Small Businesses Finally Have a Network of Their Own

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- AboutOurWork, a web-based small business connection network, announced the launch of its proprietary recommendation engine, MatchUp™, aimed at connecting small businesses, revolutionizing the way they connect.



AboutOurWork, described as the “eHarmony for small businesses,” automates B2B introductions. Small business owners can create a free company profile at http://www.aboutourwork.com, and MatchUp will intelligently recommend potential business connections for them, using key data points from the profile.



“AboutOurWork is uniquely positioned to be a disruptive force in small business networking,” said David Hunegnaw, co-founder and chief executive officer, AboutOurWork. “Even with the advent of social media, business-to-business (B2B) networking on the major networks still are a rarity. The major networks have consistently ignored the small business, instead focusing on the on the business-to-consumer (B2C) or the consumer-to-consumer (C2C) conversation. MatchUp is the first application of its kind to make the right business-to-business connection recommendations at the right time to accelerate their success. No status updates required.”



Over 97 percent of all businesses in the U.S. are considered small businesses, with fewer than 10 employees. Through its channel and strategic partnerships with Chambers of Commerce and other organizations, AboutOurWork has already added more than 25,000 of those small businesses to its platform. The company’s database continues to grow, with more partnerships soon to be announced.



“Several trends present challenges and opportunities for associations,” said Becky Hajost, president, Upper Arlington Chamber of Commerce. “Finding effective, new opportunities to serve the business community is paramount. As we continue to explore and embrace emerging business resource tools so that we are more progressive through technology, partnering with AboutOurWork.com will allow Chamber members to create highly personalized conversations and offer them greater visibility on the web.”



About AboutOurWork

AboutOurWork, based in Columbus, Ohio and led by central Ohio serial entrepreneurs David Hunegnaw and Brooke Paul, is on a mission to connect small businesses, redefining how they network and connect with each other to accelerate their success. Uniquely positioned to be a disruptive force in the social business networking landscape, AboutOurWork features its proprietary engine MatchUp™, which makes it easy for small businesses to connect by identifying potential client, vendor and partnership opportunities and automating the introductions that need to take place among those businesses. To sign up for a free profile or to learn more, visit http://www.aboutourwork.com or follow AboutOurWork on Twitter, @AboutOurWork.



