Demand for Warehouse Equipment Drives Customers to Online Market

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- ZIGLIFT, a leading distributor of warehouse equipment and services, is making changes to accommodate a growing demand for online sales of warehouse materials. As the industry grows, many companies are experiencing greater interest from online shoppers. ZIGLIFT responded to this change in customer preference by updating its website to deliver an improved user experience and more direct access to product information.



Zsigmond Balla, President of ZIGLIFT, spearheaded the company’s web redesign. “When we initially saw more traffic to our website and more online requests for information, we began to assess how to update our online presence.” He continued, “We offer a wealth of product specifications and notes online, and have converted all our former pdf pages to html for easier navigation. Customers have responded well to the enhancements and we’re pleased with the feedback we’ve received.”



ZIGLIFT offers a range of warehouse materials, equipment and storage including: pallet racking, manual and electric pallet jacks, metro/chrome shelving, boltless shelving, cantilevers and fastrak pallet racks.



About /Rack Exchange of North America

Founded in 2002 and based in Southern Cal., ZIGLIFT/Rack Exchange of North America is a leading provider of warehouse solutions and supplies as well as relocation and installation services. ZIGLIFT offers high-quality industrial pallet racking and shelving and many types of new and used warehouse equipment. ZIGLIFT ensures competitive prices by working with liquidators across the U.S. to keep a selection of inventory available with low overhead. For more information, please visit: www.ziglift.com.