Sp Industries Featured in Recycling Today

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- SP Industries’ new EM Series of hydraulic-free compactors has been highlighted in the “Product Spotlight” section of the most recent issue of Recycling Today.



Recycling Today is one of the premier publications for the waste management field, and the EM Series was one of four products featured in their March 2013 issue’s “Product Spotlight” segment, which is dedicated to the best new products in the recycling industry. The article describes the EM Series line as “industrial, electro-mechanical compactors completely absent of hydraulic fluid” and highlights a number of the products’ other features, including that it “eliminates the potential for hydraulic oil spills” and has a built in grease system, solid steel screw shaft, and is “customizable for integration into various material handling systems.”



The EM Series is the newest addition to SP Industries’ already extensive list of industrial grade material handling cart product offerings. Since their founding over three decades ago they've continued to adapt to the changing needs of their customers, adding new lines of waste compactors, dumpers, and more; they constantly strive to be at the technological forefront of the material handling industry.



To see the full catalog of SP Industries’ products, including multiple varieties of both stationary and industrial compactors, waste carts, and many other types of waste handling equipment, visit http://www.sp-industries.com/. You can also “like” them on Facebook, follow them on Twitter @SP Industries, call them toll free at (800) 592-5959, or visit in person at 5982 Jefferson Rd. Hopkins, MI, 49328.