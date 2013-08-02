Material Handling Company Appoints New VP Sales & Marketing

Morganton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Rail-Veyor Technologies Global Inc.’s CEO Ronald Russ, announced today the appointment of Frank Ward as the company’s Vice President Sales & Marketing. Rail-Veyor® (railveyor.com) produces the innovative bulk material handling systems for surface and underground applications. Ward will apply his extensive international sales experience in the heavy-haul rail Original Equipment Manufacturing (“OEM’) industry to his new role of introducing the Rail-Veyor® technology as the company expands its market penetration globally



“We are pleased to have Frank join our executive team,” said Rail-Veyor® CEO Ron Russ. “Our company is poised for growth in both the mining, aggregate and rail markets and we are fortunate to add Frank’s strategic sales & marketing skill sets to our efforts. Frank’s appointment will help Rail-Veyor® build and maintain our forward momentum and enable us to expand our growth and customer base into more diverse markets and regions of the world.” comments Russ.



Frank Ward is veteran executive in the heavy-haul rail OEM industry with over thirty-five years of global sales & marketing experience building multi-dimensional teams, promoting locomotive sales, and developing new markets across all continents, both here and abroad. Prior to joining Rail-Veyor® Ward was the Vice-President of Asia / Pacific International Sales for seven of his thirty-five years at Electro-Motive Diesel company in the U.S. Ward was instrumental in guiding global account teams to achieve a 200% growth in revenue, within a 3-year period. In addition, Ward earned success conducting international negotiations and establishing complex localization and licensed manufacturing with partners in China, India and Australia.



“I’m very pleased to have joined the Rail-Veyor® Executive team,” comments Ward. “Rail-Veyor’s Bulk Material Handling technology has so many applications which will benefit many industries. It is easy to see how both mining and aggregate industries will soon view Rail-Veyor® as the revolutionary alternative over traditional conveyor, truck and heavy-haul rail haulage methods. It has impressed me how significantly it can reduce a company’s maintenance and operating costs while also being a totally green and safer technology.” comments Ward.



About Rail-Veyor

Rail-Veyor® Technologies Global provides bulk material handling solutions world-wide to the mining and aggregate industries. The Rail-Veyor® technology can effectively transport ore, coal, aggregate, wood chips and other industrial bulk materials over long distances, over difficult topographies and below shafts underground. Rail-Veyor’s ® head office is in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada with regional offices in the Toronto area in Canada, in Elko, Nevada, U.S.A and in the Chicago area in the U.S.A. Learn more about its comparative advantage: http://www.railveyor.com/competitive-advantage/. View information on specifications: http://www.railveyor.com/general-specifications/. To learn more or to schedule a tour of a Rail-Veyor® installation, please go to www.rail-veyor.com



For photos or interviews, please contact:

Frank Ward, VP Sales & Marketing,

Rail-Veyor® Corporate Communications

fward@rail-veyor.com

1.705.692.0450