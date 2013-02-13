Material Handling Equipment Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Material Handling Equipment market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.62 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased industrialization across the states in India. The Material Handling Equipment market in India has also been witnessing the incorporation of electronic intelligence. However, the lack of restrictions on imports of used equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Material Handling Equipment Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Material Handling Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Mcnally Bharat Energy Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Mukand Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Ahluwalia Contracts [India] Ltd., Saico Engineers and Fabricators Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co, ElectroMech Material Handling Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd., TELCON Construction Solutions, Tractors India Ltd., Escorts Construction Equipment Ltd., and Potain India Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92005/material-handling-equipment-market-in-india-2011-2015.html