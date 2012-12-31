SP Industries Announces They Will Be Attending the 2013 ISRI Convention

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- SP Industries, a leader in the manufacturing of waste handling and material handling equipment, has announced that representatives of the company will be attending the 2013 Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Convention. The Convention will take place from April 9th to the 13th in Orlando, Florida and will feature speakers such as Tom Brokaw, Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, and Dara Torres.



Much of the convention will focus on workshops and the impact of scrap recycling on the economy. As a manufacturer of waste handling equipment and material handling equipment, the convention represents a great time for SP Industries to educate itself on improved technology for production of the equipment as well as the state of the industry as a whole.



ISRI itself is a conglomeration of over 1600 for profit companies, ranging from manufacturers to brokers, industrial brokers to processors, each focused on scrap items, which can be anything from paper to metals. SP Industries work as a manufacturer of material handling solutions makes the work of ISRI very relevant to the company.



To learn more about the material handling and waste handling equipment available at SP Industries, please visit http://www.sp-industries.com.



About SP Industries

SP Industries, based out of Hopkins, Michigan, began operating under that name in November of 1982. Since then, the company has made a name for itself for its high quality manufacture of waste handling equipment, material handling equipment, and recycling equipment.