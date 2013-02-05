Material Handling Product News Profiles Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Since 1946, Modern Materials Handling has provided the most comprehensive coverage of productivity solutions for materials handling professionals in distribution, warehousing and manufacturing. Material Handling Product News recently profiled the award-winning Lift’n Buddy. http://www.mhpn.com/product/liftn_buddy_mobile_lifting_device/ergo.



Modern Materials Handling reaches the largest and most highly qualified audience of executives, distribution center professionals and engineers involved in buying/specifying materials handling equipment and services. We deliver an estimated audience of over 132,000 individuals through our web site, email newsletters, printed magazines, online webcasts/conferences and market-defining research.



Lift'n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Aaron Lamb said, “We are delighted that the Lift’n Buddy continues to be recognized as an important safety innovation in the workplace. We are gratified that the editors of Design News found this simple yet important product worthy of this honor.”



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift’n Buddy is manufactured in the Midwest; assembled and shipped in the U.S.A. The company is a proud partner with RiverStar Incorporated, located in Winona, MN, between Minneapolis, MN and Chicago, IL. Regardless of options or quantities, the ergonomic electric hand truck can be delivered in a timely fashion.



The Lift’n Buddy provides repeated lifting cycles to limit repetitive stress on the employee and with a lift capacity up to 500 lbs. it can provide a mobile solution to lifting heavy loads of any form. Limiting back injuries in the workplace can significantly limit missed time and loss of productivity and a great solution is the Lift’n Buddy.



