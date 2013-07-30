Material Handling Products Focus of Magline Partner Payne Distributor

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Pat Payne Distributor offers a wide array of Magline hand trucks to meet all customers’ needs such as the Axiom, Gemini, luggage and baggage carts, ramps, dollies, and Bottled Water Hand Trucks. Magline's new Trayless Bottled Water Truck is a lighter weight truck, made of aluminum instead of steel. It weighs in at only 20 pounds, about half the weight of a steel truck. The unique frame geometry cradles the bottles for safe handling, and the bottles are kept in place without clamps or lids, held in by the weight and friction of the bottles themselves.



Pat Payne Distributors, founded in 1977, features Magliner material handling products. The company currently offers Magliner products online including a full-line of Magliner Hand Trucks including carts, parts, and ramps. Pat Payne Distributors sells Magliner hand trucks, industrial tires, fork lift tires, foam fill tires, batteries, mobile tire repair, material handling products, industrial absorbants, and casters.



Pat Payne Distributors, located in Shepherdsville, KY is interested in older and used Magliner hand trucks. The company will pay for the shipping give the customer a 10% discount on the next hand truck or Magliner product purchased from Payne Distributor.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to the NBWA show, Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25 and the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



