Midlothian, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America (SMA) held a private ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 24, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening of its new centralized distribution center located at 5401 Virginia Regional Drive, Suite D, in Suffolk, Virginia. Invitees included state and local government officials, as well as key vendors - including PeakLogix. Guided tours of the facility were provided directly after the ribbon cutting to display the state of the art facility and inventory control software.



Sumitomo selected Suffolk as the location for their Centralized Distribution Center in order to consolidate all purchasing and stock inventories. It is the first step in the 2015 Manufacturing Vision set forth by Ronald J. Smith, President and CEO of SMA, for re-shoring gear manufacturing to the company’s US operations. The Suffolk, VA location enables the center to operate in a foreign trade zone (FTZ) environment where Sumitomo’s assembly components, both domestic and foreign, are held in the zone without being subject to customs, duties and other taxes until they enter into US commerce.



PeakLogix is the Material Handling Systems Integrator that was selected to help design and outfit the 60,000 square foot distribution center to warehouse and distribute Sumitomo’s inventory to more than 10 assembly centers located throughout the western hemisphere



PeakLogix is located in Midlothian, Virginia, just outside of Richmond, and have been in business for over 20 years helping to make manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and warehouses more efficient and more profitable by streamlining the operations that occur within their space. PeakLogix specializes in design and engineering, turnkey project management, improving efficiency, space utilization, expansion and consolidation, automation, systems and technology integration, complete custom solutions and equipment solutions including conveyors, industrial pallet racking & shelving, mezzanines, modular offices, lifts, loading docks and much more.