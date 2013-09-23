Material Handling Wholesaler Shares Value of Magline CooLift and See Demo at PACK EXPO Next Week in Las Vegas

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Material Handling Wholesaler magazine profiled the Magliner CooLift Delivery System which helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer. A side by side video comparison of Magline CooLift versus tradition material handling may be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOWwZl2KNWU.



Magline will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, next week from September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. The company will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Material Handling Wholesaler (MHW) is an internationally known publication serving the wholesale material handling industry. “Wholesaler” has four primary products: a monthly magazine, a user-friendly website and two e-newsletters (Wholesaler Weekly and Wholesaler Digital.) The monthly issue of Wholesaler has been the industry’s premier “buy and sell” forum since it began in 1979. It features industry columnists, news, equipment and services and a vendor Source Directory. MHW recognizes its readers enjoy receiving industry news and product information in both print and electronic formats.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative, lightweight, route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home health care, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. About Magline



Magline was recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209