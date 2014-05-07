Materials News on Fluororubber Markets in China: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Fluororubber Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014



China's demand for fluororubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. PAINT THINNER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Paint Thinner Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Paint Thinner Industry Demand

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Paint Thinner Producer Capacity and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

China’s Main Paint Thinner Price



IV. PAINT THINNER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Paint Thinner Overview

Char Solvent

Overview

Toluene Production and Demand

Toluene Output and Capacity

Toluene Demand

Xylene Production and Demand

Xylene Output and Capacity

Xylene Demand

Ketone Solvent

Overview

Acetone Production and Demand

Acetone Output and Capacity

Acetone Demand

Terpene Solvent

Overview

Mineral Turpentine Production and Demand

Mineral Turpentine Output and Capacity

Mineral Turpentine Demand

Paint Thinner Export and Import



V. CHINA PAINT THINNER MARKETS OUTLOOK

Paint Thinner Markets Outlook

Epoxy Resin Paint Market

Oil Paint Market

Poly Carbamate Paint Market

Chloride Resin Paint Market



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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Paint Thinner Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises



VII. PAINT THINNER PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Paint Thinner Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. PAINT THINNER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s Key Acetone Producer Output

China’s Key Xylene Producer Output

China’s Key Toluene Producer Output

China’s Key Mineral Turpentine Producer Output

China Paint Thinner Industry Demand by Classification

China Acetone Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province

China Xylene Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province

China Toluene Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province

China Mineral Turpentine Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province

China Top 8 Acetone Manufacturers Location by Province

China Top 13 Xylene Manufacturers Location by Province

China Top 7 Toluene Manufacturers Location by Province

China Top 5 Mineral Turpentine Manufacturers Location by Province

Major Acetone Producer Capacity and Output

Major Xylene Producer Capacity and Output

Major Toluene Producer Capacity and Output

Major Mineral Turpentine Producer Capacity and Output

Market Share of Key Acetone Producers

Market Share of Key Xylene Producers

Market Share of Key Toluene Producers

Market Share of Key Mineral Turpentine Producers

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Markets

Major Foreign Investment in China



IV. PAINT THINNER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

China’s Paint Thinner Production and Demand

China’s Paint Thinner Production and Consumption by Product

Paint Thinner Production and Demand

Paint Thinner Consumption by Market

China’s Toluene Production and Demand

China’s Toluene Consumption by Market

China’s Xylene Production and Demand

China’s Xylene Consumption by Market

China’s Acetone Consumption by Market

China’s Mineral Turpentine Consumption by Market

Paint Thinner Net Import and Self-Sufficiency



V. PAINT THINNER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Total Paint Thinner Consumption by Market

China’s Top 20 Paint Manufacturers Location and Output

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Epoxy Resin Paint and Growth Rate

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Oil Paint and Growth Rate

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Poly Carbamate Paint and Growth Rate

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Chloride Resin Paint and Growth Rate

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Rubber Paint and Growth Rate



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I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Paint Thinner Output and Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III. PAINT THINNER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Paint Thinner Output

China’s Paint Thinner Products Classification and Consumption

China’s Paint Thinner Output

Paint Thinner Output and Demand in China

China’s Key Paint Thinner Producer Location by Province

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Market

China’s Acetone Price

China’s Mineral Turpentine Price

China’s Toluene Price

China’s Xylene Price



IV. PAINT THINNER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Paint Thinner Output and Demand

Paint Thinner Demand and Self-Sufficiency

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Product

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Market

Toluene Output

Toluene Capacity

Toluene Output and Demand

Toluene Capacity and Demand

Toluene Consumption by Market

Xylene Output

Xylene Capacity

Xylene Output and Demand

Xylene Capacity and Demand

Xylene Consumption by Market

Acetone Output

Acetone Capacity

Acetone Output and Demand

Acetone Capacity and Demand

Acetone Consumption by Market

Mineral Turpentine Output

Mineral Turpentine Capacity

Mineral Turpentine Output and Demand

Mineral Turpentine Capacity and Demand

Mineral Turpentine Consumption by Market

Paint Thinner Net Import



V. CHINA PAINT THINNER MARKETS OUTLOOK

Paint Thinner Demand by Market

Paint Thinner Consumption in Epoxy Resin Paint

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Epoxy Resin Paint and Growth Rate

Paint Thinner Consumption in Oil Paint

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Oil Paint and Growth Rate

Paint Thinner Consumption in Poly Carbamate Paint

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Poly Carbamate Paint and Growth Rate

Paint Thinner Consumption in Chloride Resin Paint

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Chloride Resin Paint and Growth Rate

Paint Thinner Consumption in Rubber Paint

China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Rubber Paint and Growth Rate



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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