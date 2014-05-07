Materials News on Fluororubber Markets in China: Market Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Fluororubber Markets In China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Fluororubber Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014
China's demand for fluororubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. PAINT THINNER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Paint Thinner Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Paint Thinner Industry Demand
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Paint Thinner Producer Capacity and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
China’s Main Paint Thinner Price
IV. PAINT THINNER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Paint Thinner Overview
Char Solvent
Overview
Toluene Production and Demand
Toluene Output and Capacity
Toluene Demand
Xylene Production and Demand
Xylene Output and Capacity
Xylene Demand
Ketone Solvent
Overview
Acetone Production and Demand
Acetone Output and Capacity
Acetone Demand
Terpene Solvent
Overview
Mineral Turpentine Production and Demand
Mineral Turpentine Output and Capacity
Mineral Turpentine Demand
Paint Thinner Export and Import
V. CHINA PAINT THINNER MARKETS OUTLOOK
Paint Thinner Markets Outlook
Epoxy Resin Paint Market
Oil Paint Market
Poly Carbamate Paint Market
Chloride Resin Paint Market
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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Paint Thinner Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. PAINT THINNER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Paint Thinner Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. PAINT THINNER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China’s Key Acetone Producer Output
China’s Key Xylene Producer Output
China’s Key Toluene Producer Output
China’s Key Mineral Turpentine Producer Output
China Paint Thinner Industry Demand by Classification
China Acetone Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province
China Xylene Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province
China Toluene Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province
China Mineral Turpentine Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province
China Top 8 Acetone Manufacturers Location by Province
China Top 13 Xylene Manufacturers Location by Province
China Top 7 Toluene Manufacturers Location by Province
China Top 5 Mineral Turpentine Manufacturers Location by Province
Major Acetone Producer Capacity and Output
Major Xylene Producer Capacity and Output
Major Toluene Producer Capacity and Output
Major Mineral Turpentine Producer Capacity and Output
Market Share of Key Acetone Producers
Market Share of Key Xylene Producers
Market Share of Key Toluene Producers
Market Share of Key Mineral Turpentine Producers
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Markets
Major Foreign Investment in China
IV. PAINT THINNER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
China’s Paint Thinner Production and Demand
China’s Paint Thinner Production and Consumption by Product
Paint Thinner Production and Demand
Paint Thinner Consumption by Market
China’s Toluene Production and Demand
China’s Toluene Consumption by Market
China’s Xylene Production and Demand
China’s Xylene Consumption by Market
China’s Acetone Consumption by Market
China’s Mineral Turpentine Consumption by Market
Paint Thinner Net Import and Self-Sufficiency
V. PAINT THINNER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Paint Thinner Consumption by Market
China’s Top 20 Paint Manufacturers Location and Output
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Epoxy Resin Paint and Growth Rate
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Oil Paint and Growth Rate
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Poly Carbamate Paint and Growth Rate
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Chloride Resin Paint and Growth Rate
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Rubber Paint and Growth Rate
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I. INTRODUCTION
China’s Paint Thinner Output and Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III. PAINT THINNER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Paint Thinner Output
China’s Paint Thinner Products Classification and Consumption
China’s Paint Thinner Output
Paint Thinner Output and Demand in China
China’s Key Paint Thinner Producer Location by Province
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Market
China’s Acetone Price
China’s Mineral Turpentine Price
China’s Toluene Price
China’s Xylene Price
IV. PAINT THINNER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Paint Thinner Output and Demand
Paint Thinner Demand and Self-Sufficiency
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Product
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption by Market
Toluene Output
Toluene Capacity
Toluene Output and Demand
Toluene Capacity and Demand
Toluene Consumption by Market
Xylene Output
Xylene Capacity
Xylene Output and Demand
Xylene Capacity and Demand
Xylene Consumption by Market
Acetone Output
Acetone Capacity
Acetone Output and Demand
Acetone Capacity and Demand
Acetone Consumption by Market
Mineral Turpentine Output
Mineral Turpentine Capacity
Mineral Turpentine Output and Demand
Mineral Turpentine Capacity and Demand
Mineral Turpentine Consumption by Market
Paint Thinner Net Import
V. CHINA PAINT THINNER MARKETS OUTLOOK
Paint Thinner Demand by Market
Paint Thinner Consumption in Epoxy Resin Paint
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Epoxy Resin Paint and Growth Rate
Paint Thinner Consumption in Oil Paint
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Oil Paint and Growth Rate
Paint Thinner Consumption in Poly Carbamate Paint
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Poly Carbamate Paint and Growth Rate
Paint Thinner Consumption in Chloride Resin Paint
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Chloride Resin Paint and Growth Rate
Paint Thinner Consumption in Rubber Paint
China’s Paint Thinner Consumption in Rubber Paint and Growth Rate
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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